Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 921,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 998,979 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.48% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $38,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 54.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,717,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,778 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 166.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,816,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,891 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $32,191,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 7,851.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 618,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,504,000 after acquiring an additional 610,261 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 141.6% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,023,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,755,000 after buying an additional 599,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $40.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $35.89 and a 1 year high of $50.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $409.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.50 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -341.93%.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

