W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.16% of W.W. Grainger worth $32,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. FMR LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 548.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 436,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,397,000 after purchasing an additional 369,569 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,924,000 after acquiring an additional 255,305 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,272,000 after acquiring an additional 150,336 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,175,000. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 123,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,641,000 after acquiring an additional 48,221 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

NYSE GWW opened at $495.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.23 and a fifty-two week high of $527.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $501.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $460.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $481.58.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.