Wagerr (WGR) Price Down 23.2% Over Last Week

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. In the last week, Wagerr has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. Wagerr has a total market cap of $5.52 million and approximately $25,607.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00009699 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00008082 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.46 or 0.00472793 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

WGR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 232,800,822 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

