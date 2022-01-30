Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 85.4% from the December 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.3 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WJXFF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Wajax from C$31.00 to C$32.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Wajax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Wajax alerts:

OTCMKTS:WJXFF opened at $17.70 on Friday. Wajax has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $24.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average of $18.99.

Wajax Corp. engages in providing industrial products and services. The firm operates an integrated distribution system, providing sales, parts and services to customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.