Waltonchain (WTC) Price Hits $0.51 on Major Exchanges

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One Waltonchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001342 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $40.22 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000301 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000047 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 84,367,681 coins and its circulating supply is 78,646,649 coins. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.