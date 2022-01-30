Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) Short Interest Down 43.8% in January

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the December 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

WPCB traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.70. 1,248,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,603. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.02.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the second quarter worth approximately $730,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the second quarter worth $2,124,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 12.5% in the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation IÂB focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

