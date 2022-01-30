Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,344,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Warner Music Group worth $185,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 201.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Warner Music Group stock opened at $41.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.54. Warner Music Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 830.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 105.27%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Music Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,356,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $177,142,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

