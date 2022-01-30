Warp Finance (WARP) Trading Down 8.8% Over Last Week

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $811,265.67 and $31,923.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Warp Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $173.57 or 0.00461986 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00009638 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00008095 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

