Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of HCC stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $29.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $202.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 391,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,067,000 after buying an additional 12,928 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 236,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after buying an additional 6,573 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 823.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 151,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 134,779 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 96.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 46,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

