Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Friday, November 19th. DNB Markets raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. HSBC raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Wärtsilä Oyj Abp alerts:

Shares of WRTBY stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 0.97. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $3.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average is $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.