Wasatch Advisors Inc. Acquires 170,443 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,070,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,443 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 14.29% of The Pennant Group worth $114,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Pennant Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in The Pennant Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in The Pennant Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 54,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNTG opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $61.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.02.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $111.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.06 million. On average, analysts predict that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PNTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Pennant Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

The Pennant Group Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

