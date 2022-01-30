Wasatch Advisors Inc. Acquires 411,037 Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,347,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411,037 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 7.81% of TriMas worth $108,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TriMas by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 320,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 44,887 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in TriMas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in TriMas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in TriMas by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 31.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st. TheStreet raised shares of TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRS opened at $34.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.05. TriMas Co. has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $222.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.32 million. TriMas had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TriMas Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

