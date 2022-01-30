Wasatch Advisors Inc. Acquires 46,770 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,496,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,770 shares during the period. Medpace makes up approximately 1.9% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 6.95% of Medpace worth $472,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MEDP. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 118.3% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 460,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,342,000 after purchasing an additional 249,531 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the second quarter valued at $39,773,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the third quarter valued at $13,975,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Medpace by 102.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 142,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after purchasing an additional 72,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medpace by 15.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,927,000 after purchasing an additional 65,218 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Brady sold 1,250 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $283,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 39,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $8,856,954.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,503 shares of company stock worth $69,189,257 in the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

MEDP opened at $169.50 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.60 and a 52 week high of $231.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.24.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

