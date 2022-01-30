Wasatch Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,237,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 6.84% of Allegiant Travel worth $241,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 138,033.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 10.1% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 84.6% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 19,353 shares during the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 27.0% during the second quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 227,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,125,000 after acquiring an additional 48,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 14.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 172,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,466,000 after acquiring an additional 21,192 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $171.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.61. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $163.60 and a 1-year high of $271.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.35 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

