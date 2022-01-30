Wasatch Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,682,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,210 shares during the period. Floor & Decor makes up 1.8% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 3.50% of Floor & Decor worth $444,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,413,000 after acquiring an additional 466,529 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth about $354,734,000. Two Creeks Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 7.2% in the third quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,404,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,474,000 after buying an additional 161,191 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 15.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,347,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,159,000 after buying an additional 317,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 27.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,047,000 after buying an additional 466,635 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 6,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $843,833.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $1,336,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,063. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $103.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.67 and a 200 day moving average of $123.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.85. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.20 and a 12-month high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $876.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.39 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

FND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $167.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.15.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

