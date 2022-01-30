Wasatch Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,182,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,758 shares during the period. LGI Homes makes up approximately 1.3% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 8.99% of LGI Homes worth $309,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 1,518.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LGIH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.60.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total transaction of $384,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $121.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.75. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.00 and a 1 year high of $188.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 13.59 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $751.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.17 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 16.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

