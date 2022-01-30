Wasatch Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,621,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,956 shares during the period. RBC Bearings comprises approximately 1.4% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 6.38% of RBC Bearings worth $344,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROLL. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the second quarter valued at about $81,000.

ROLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.20.

ROLL stock opened at $172.41 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $160.51 and a 1 year high of $250.52. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.08 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.56 and a 200 day moving average of $214.14.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

