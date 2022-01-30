Wasatch Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,671,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 116,054 shares during the period. Monro accounts for 1.1% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 13.93% of Monro worth $268,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Monro by 17.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Monro by 6.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Monro by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Monro by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Monro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000.

Shares of Monro stock opened at $48.74 on Friday. Monro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $72.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.90 million. Monro had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.80%.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 2,500 shares of Monro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.45 per share, with a total value of $151,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $171,792.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MNRO. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

