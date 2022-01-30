Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $106.17 Million Holdings in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,638,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 541,511 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 4.03% of Duckhorn Portfolio worth $106,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NAPA. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 191,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 135.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 26.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NAPA. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duckhorn Portfolio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

In related news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 5,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $115,746.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 626,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $12,297,547.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 636,609 shares of company stock worth $12,512,744. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAPA stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.36.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $104.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.54 million. Research analysts expect that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Duckhorn Portfolio Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

