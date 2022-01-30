Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $344.92 Million Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,383,879 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,251 shares during the quarter. Trex accounts for about 1.4% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 2.94% of Trex worth $344,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Trex by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Trex by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Trex by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Trex by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $87.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.48. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.37. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.76 and a 12 month high of $140.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TREX. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their price objective on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.82.

In related news, Director Richard E. Posey sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $268,157.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $222,163.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,274 shares of company stock worth $2,123,699 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

