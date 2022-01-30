Wasatch Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,123,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,616,215 shares during the period. Intra-Cellular Therapies makes up approximately 1.2% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 9.99% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $302,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITCI. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,072,000 after buying an additional 565,285 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 199.2% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 585,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,812,000 after purchasing an additional 389,514 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 531.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 301,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 253,384 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 51.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 663,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,074,000 after purchasing an additional 225,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,364,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,705,000 after purchasing an additional 196,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on ITCI shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $45.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.04. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $55.19.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 367.06%. The company’s revenue was up 201.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $261,552.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $280,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 447,439 shares of company stock worth $20,644,692. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.