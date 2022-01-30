Wasatch Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,012,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,044 shares during the period. CyberArk Software makes up about 2.6% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 10.26% of CyberArk Software worth $633,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in CyberArk Software by 18.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,881,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,058,000 after acquiring an additional 291,465 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in CyberArk Software by 6.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,196,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,898,000 after acquiring an additional 74,008 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its position in CyberArk Software by 18.0% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,137,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,230,000 after acquiring an additional 173,496 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CyberArk Software by 29.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 955,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,492,000 after acquiring an additional 217,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in CyberArk Software by 51.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 875,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,090,000 after acquiring an additional 298,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CYBR stock opened at $129.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.34 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.03. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.03 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CYBR shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.