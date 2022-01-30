Wasatch Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,196,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,290 shares during the quarter. Fabrinet accounts for about 1.3% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 8.63% of Fabrinet worth $327,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cartica Management LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the second quarter worth approximately $10,870,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 33.1% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fabrinet news, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total value of $118,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $104,094.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $109.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.88. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $77.30 and a 12 month high of $126.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $543.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.60 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.78.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

