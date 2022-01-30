Wasatch Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,095,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,855 shares during the period. Kornit Digital makes up approximately 2.4% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 8.91% of Kornit Digital worth $592,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 14.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,139,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,933,000 after purchasing an additional 142,048 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 11.4% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 430,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,495,000 after purchasing an additional 44,117 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,225,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 186.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

KRNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

Shares of Kornit Digital stock opened at $95.53 on Friday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $84.21 and a 52 week high of $181.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.16 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.91.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $86.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.16 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

