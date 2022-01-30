Wasatch Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,724 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 53,758 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 0.32% of HubSpot worth $101,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in HubSpot by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in HubSpot by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on HubSpot from $790.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on HubSpot from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $953.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $773.36.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 4,082 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total transaction of $2,818,539.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 22,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.96, for a total value of $18,435,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,099 shares of company stock worth $46,166,705. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot stock opened at $456.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $359.84 and a 1-year high of $866.00. The company has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of -274.78 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $628.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $676.57.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

