Wasatch Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,535,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,135 shares during the period. YETI accounts for 1.2% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 4.04% of YETI worth $302,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in YETI during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in YETI during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in YETI by 76.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in YETI by 93.5% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in YETI by 24.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get YETI alerts:

In other YETI news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 40,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $4,041,204.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,479 shares of company stock worth $7,623,579 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YETI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.11.

NYSE:YETI opened at $62.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.24 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.07.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. The business had revenue of $362.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.