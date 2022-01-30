Wasatch Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 1.40% of WEX worth $110,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 7.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in WEX by 31.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,601,000 after acquiring an additional 15,408 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in WEX by 1.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.54.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $156.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.89, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.01 and a 52-week high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $482.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.