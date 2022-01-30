Wasatch Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,604,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,597 shares during the period. Kadant comprises approximately 1.3% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 13.85% of Kadant worth $327,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Kadant by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,676,000 after purchasing an additional 15,874 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Kadant by 4.2% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 474,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,783,000 after purchasing an additional 18,994 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Kadant by 63.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 418,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,651,000 after purchasing an additional 162,525 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Kadant by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 402,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Kadant by 0.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 251,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

KAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of KAI stock opened at $208.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Kadant Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.55 and a 1 year high of $240.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.26.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $199.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 15.29%.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $163,428.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $57,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,301 shares of company stock worth $7,152,324. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

