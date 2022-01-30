Wasatch Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,113,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,562 shares during the period. Altra Industrial Motion accounts for approximately 1.4% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 9.42% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $338,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 20.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 6.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 129.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 9.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIMC. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altra Industrial Motion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.01.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $47.53 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $44.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

