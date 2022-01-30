Wasatch Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,868 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 0.28% of MercadoLibre worth $229,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,964,000 after purchasing an additional 378,836 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,702,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,064,000 after buying an additional 99,690 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1,970.3% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 101,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,200,000 after buying an additional 97,017 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 68.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 216,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,736,000 after buying an additional 88,390 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 40.3% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 206,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,985,000 after buying an additional 59,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MELI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,887.00.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,048.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,174.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,503.46. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $957.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2,006.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a PE ratio of 659.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

