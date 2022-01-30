Wasatch Advisors Inc. Sells 109,244 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,218,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 109,244 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 3.93% of Rapid7 worth $250,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $92.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.19 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.51 and its 200-day moving average is $116.70. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.02 and a 1 year high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $139.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RPD. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.53.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total value of $66,698.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $648,541.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,316 shares of company stock valued at $8,954,282 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rapid7 Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.