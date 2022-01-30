Wasatch Advisors Inc. Sells 13,356 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,172,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,356 shares during the period. Neogen makes up about 1.3% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 6.67% of Neogen worth $311,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Neogen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Neogen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 176,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Neogen by 7.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 121,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Neogen by 155.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 209,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after purchasing an additional 127,352 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Neogen by 1.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEOG opened at $35.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 65.53 and a beta of 0.45. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $33.67 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.57.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $130.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.06 million. Neogen had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet cut Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, insider Douglas Edward Jones purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.78 per share, with a total value of $50,092.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

