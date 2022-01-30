Wasatch Advisors Inc. Sells 37,048 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,785,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,048 shares during the period. Helios Technologies accounts for approximately 1.6% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 14.77% of Helios Technologies worth $392,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HLIO. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 45.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 5.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

HLIO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

In other Helios Technologies news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $200,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Melanie M. Nealis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $100,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,010. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $77.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.61 and a 1-year high of $114.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.37 and a 200-day moving average of $89.56. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.27. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.