Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Stock Position Raised by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,957 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 20,786 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.23% of Washington Federal worth $5,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Washington Federal by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Washington Federal by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Washington Federal by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $34.97 on Friday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a one year low of $25.95 and a one year high of $38.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.25 and a 200-day moving average of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $152.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $630,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: commercial loans; and consumer loans. The commercial loans segment is dis-aggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

