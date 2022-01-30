Water Island Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SNAX)

Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SNAX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000. Water Island Capital LLC owned about 3.33% of Stryve Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAX. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $868,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,873,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,615,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. 48.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryve Foods alerts:

In other news, Director Gregory Stephen Christenson purchased 15,000 shares of Stryve Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $63,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joe A. Oblas bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 26,500 shares of company stock worth $112,500 in the last quarter. 50.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SNAX stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. Stryve Foods Inc has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryve Foods Inc will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stryve Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

About Stryve Foods

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SNAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryve Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryve Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.