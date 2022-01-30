Water Island Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 433,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,534,000. Water Island Capital LLC owned about 0.55% of Golden Nugget Online Gaming at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,058,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,507,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,557,000 after purchasing an additional 293,678 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $40,177,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 34.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,003,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,569,000 after purchasing an additional 510,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the third quarter valued at about $22,000,000. 39.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Golden Nugget Online Gaming alerts:

Shares of GNOG stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.67. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $23.24.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). Golden Nugget Online Gaming had a net margin of 64.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $35.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.27 million. Equities analysts predict that Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Profile

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.