Water Island Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 61,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the second quarter worth about $335,223,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Athene by 61.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,814,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Athene by 89.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,086,000 after acquiring an additional 967,202 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Athene by 86.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,418,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,756,000 after acquiring an additional 656,989 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Athene by 60.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,506,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,709,000 after acquiring an additional 570,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATH opened at $83.33 on Friday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $91.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.03.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.63. Athene had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Athene from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.23.

In other Athene news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 1,875 shares of Athene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $153,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

