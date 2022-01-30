Water Island Capital LLC Has $134 Million Stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Water Island Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,148,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,438 shares during the quarter. IHS Markit makes up 7.7% of Water Island Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Water Island Capital LLC owned 0.29% of IHS Markit worth $133,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INFO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the third quarter worth $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the third quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 114.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the third quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit stock opened at $114.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $85.88 and a one year high of $135.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 73.88 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.11 and its 200 day moving average is $123.12.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on IHS Markit from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.80.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

