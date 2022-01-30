Water Island Capital LLC Has $21.10 Million Stock Position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Water Island Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 118.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,187,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 644,161 shares during the quarter. Magnachip Semiconductor comprises about 1.2% of Water Island Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Water Island Capital LLC owned approximately 2.56% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $21,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronado Partners LLC raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,046,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,354,000 after buying an additional 383,205 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,853,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,917,000 after buying an additional 254,503 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,011,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,142,000 after buying an additional 490,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 266.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 971,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,189,000 after purchasing an additional 706,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 525,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,527,000 after purchasing an additional 22,619 shares in the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on MX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

