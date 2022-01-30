Water Island Capital LLC Has $76.12 Million Position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Water Island Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,275,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 692,439 shares during the period. Welbilt comprises approximately 4.4% of Water Island Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Water Island Capital LLC owned approximately 2.30% of Welbilt worth $76,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 173,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 96,855 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 148,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 43,169 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 626.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 2,461 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $58,301.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf sold 10,382 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $246,157.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBT stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. Welbilt, Inc has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $25.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Welbilt had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.53%. The company had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Welbilt Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

