Water Island Capital LLC Invests $12.25 Million in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 359,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,249,000. Water Island Capital LLC owned about 0.32% of Veoneer at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Veoneer during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,136,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Veoneer by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 859,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,287,000 after purchasing an additional 33,580 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Veoneer during the 3rd quarter valued at $970,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Veoneer during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,087,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in Veoneer during the 3rd quarter valued at $900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

VNE opened at $34.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81. Veoneer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.28 and a twelve month high of $40.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 2.36.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VNE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $31.25 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

