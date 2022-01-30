Water Island Capital LLC Lowers Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Water Island Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HIG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $71.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.10. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $78.17. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

