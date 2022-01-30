Water Island Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 22,300 American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,000. Water Island Capital LLC owned 0.08% of American National Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American National Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American National Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,563,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in American National Group by 334.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 20,207 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in American National Group by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,854,000 after acquiring an additional 25,441 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in American National Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

ANAT opened at $188.70 on Friday. American National Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.38 and a twelve month high of $195.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.76 and a 200-day moving average of $186.02.

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

