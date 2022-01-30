Water Island Capital LLC Takes $24.71 Million Position in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,210,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,713,000. GreenSky accounts for 1.4% of Water Island Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Water Island Capital LLC owned 1.20% of GreenSky as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in GreenSky in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,975,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in GreenSky by 223.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after buying an additional 1,488,000 shares during the last quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in GreenSky in the third quarter valued at $16,211,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of GreenSky by 2,693.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,244,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,911,000 after buying an additional 1,199,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky during the 3rd quarter worth $11,325,000. 36.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gregg Steven Freishtat sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $1,782,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel M. Babbit sold 99,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,188,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 374,406 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,033. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GSKY opened at $10.28 on Friday. GreenSky, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.41.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $128.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.42 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 8.24%. GreenSky’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

GreenSky Profile

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

