Water Island Capital LLC Takes Position in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)

Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,703,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,529,000. Water Island Capital LLC owned 0.75% of MoneyLion at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in MoneyLion in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyLion in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in MoneyLion in the second quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Institutional investors own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

ML stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. MoneyLion Inc. has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $12.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.30.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.22 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that MoneyLion Inc. will post -43.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ML shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

MoneyLion Profile

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.