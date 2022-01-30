WAX Market Cap Achieves $602.71 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 30th. Over the last week, WAX has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. WAX has a total market cap of $602.71 million and approximately $48.63 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000852 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 81.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00063420 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About WAX

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,844,860,086 coins and its circulating supply is 1,917,690,513 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official website is wax.io . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

