WaykiChain Price Up 10.5% Over Last 7 Days (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last week, WaykiChain has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One WaykiChain coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WaykiChain has a total market cap of $31.35 million and $1.22 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WaykiChain

WaykiChain (CRYPTO:WICC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars.

