Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Short Interest Update

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the December 31st total of 7,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of WSTG opened at $29.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.37. The stock has a market cap of $128.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.74. Wayside Technology Group has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $36.69.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.91 million during the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 3.10%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Wayside Technology Group’s payout ratio is 34.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSTG. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in Wayside Technology Group by 79.3% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 385,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,374,000 after buying an additional 170,450 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 33.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 26,350 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group during the second quarter worth about $617,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 210.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 272.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Wayside Technology Group, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

