WazirX Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.01 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 30th. One WazirX coin can now be bought for $0.81 or 0.00002119 BTC on major exchanges. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $261.72 million and approximately $6.01 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WazirX has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00048843 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.78 or 0.06845304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,952.50 or 0.99891713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00052118 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00053270 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 972,280,002 coins and its circulating supply is 325,056,864 coins. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

