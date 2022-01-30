Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires 1,048,638 Shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT)

Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,634,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048,638 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 4.36% of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital worth $16,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 32,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GMBT opened at $9.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $10.38.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

